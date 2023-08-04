SECOND MARATHON “MOVE” EVENT and HIKE TO MARK CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN 12th YEAR OF WALK FOR THE CURE. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— With a commitment to cancer patients and the education and spreading of awareness of the disease, steadfast efforts and fundraisers are underway for CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Walk for the Cure.

Now in its 12th year, the region's most prominent cancer charity event supports persons living with the disease, their families, and caregivers.

In September, Prostate Cancer Awareness month, St. Maarten joins other regional business units' events, with its Hike for the Cure on Saturday, September 2nd, and in October, Breast Cancer Awareness month, with its primary fundraiser, “Move for the Cure” on Saturday, October 28th.

The hike begins at 5:00 AM at the entrance of Bellevue Trails, Cole Bay (opposite the Texaco Gas Station, Causeway), for an adventurous trek through the Bellevue trails. This is a free event, however, donations are welcomed.

This year's walk comprises a walk, workout & yoga marathon event. Proceeds will benefit the Positive Foundation, Still Beautiful, and Elektralyets Foundation in their collaborated cancer support, education, and awareness efforts.

On Saturday, October 28th, persons can join the “marathon” and participate in all three events or do a “half marathon” by participating in one or two activities, such as the walk and workout or workout and yoga. Starting at 5:00 AM, the walk commences at CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Philipsburg branch, onwards to W A. Nisbeth Rd, Sucker Garden Road to Guana Bay entrance, then moves onto Juancho Yrausquin Blvd, Ground Dove Rd, Pointe Blanche before returning to the bank. The marathon continues with a team workout at the Boardwalk Sports Park led by Monster Factory SXM and concludes with yoga by Island Rebel Yoga.

The event encourages movement for everyone, regardless of activity level or age. Physical activity is associated with a reduced risk of cancers and can improve the body's response to treatment. “Move for the Cure” brings awareness and focuses on prevention and support in this way.

“Move for the Cure” tickets are available at the Philipsburg and Cole Bay branches. Donations are also welcomed at these locations via the in-branch donation drop boxes or the Walk for the Cure account, CIBC FirstCaribbean Account C/A 10055400.

For more information or registration forms, contact the Walk for the Cure Manager, Petra Abdul-Hamid, at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

