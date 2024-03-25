Second Reminder for All political parties to submit 2023 annual report before April 1. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Electoral Council would like to remind all registered political parties, including those who did not participate in the 2024 parliamentary elections, that the annual report for 2023 must be submitted to the Electoral Council before April 1st, 2024, as stipulated in Article 27 of the National Ordinance on Registration and Finances of Political Parties.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44895-second-reminder-for-all-political-parties-to-submit-2023-annual-report-before-april-1.html