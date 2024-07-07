Second Shooting in Simpson Bay Area. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On the evening of July 06, 2024, at approximately 07:30 PM, a second shooting incident was reported, this time in the Simpson Bay area.

A male victim was shot and wounded.

Central dispatch promptly notified the ambulance service, and the victim was transported to the St. Maarten Medical Center for further treatment. His condition has been listed as serious but stable.

