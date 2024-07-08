Second Year of Collaboration: Saba Tourist Bureau and St. Martin Tourism Board Join Forces. | SMN NEWS

The Saba Tourist Bureau, in collaboration with the St. Martin Tourism Board, successfully organized a familiarization (Fam) day trip as part of the St. Martin Fly-in Travel Agent Event. This initiative aimed to showcase the beauty and hospitality of neighboring islands and was designed to highlight the island-hopping potential while vacationing in St. Maarten.

The St. Martin Tourism Board hosted travel agents from various countries. As St. Maarten is the main hub for neighboring islands, the St. Martin Tourism Board partnered with surrounding islands for a day trip experience for the travel agents. This marks the second consecutive year that Saba has had the opportunity to host agents as part of this program.

Saba was honored to host nine travel agents who selected Saba as their preferred Fam Trip destination. These agents hailed from Canada, Brazil, France, Germany, and the regional market. During their visit, the agents explored the island for the day, including site inspections of two accommodations and a villa as part of the product review. They enjoyed a unique lunch experience in the rainforest at Rendezvous and participated in a walking village tour. For many agents, this was their first visit to Saba, and they gained invaluable insights into the diverse accommodations and tourism products that the island offers.

The Saba Tourist Bureau was delighted to welcome the travel agents and showcase Saban hospitality. Such intraregional collaborations and events among the islands, connectivity partners, and tourism boards are crucial in strengthening the region. They provide an opportunity to share the unique diversity of each island with both journalists and travel agents, enhancing the island-hopping experience.

We would like to thank the St. Martin Tourism Board and WinAir for their collaboration in making this Fam Trip a reality. Special thanks also go to our on-island partners for their hospitality, which contributed to the overall positive experience of the travel agents.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45577-second-year-of-collaboration-saba-tourist-bureau-and-st-martin-tourism-board-join-forces.html