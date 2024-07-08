Second Year of Collaboration: Saba Tourist Bureau and St. Martin Tourist Board Join Forces. | SMN NEWS

The Saba Tourist Bureau, in collaboration with the St. Maarten Tourist Board, successfully organized a familiarization (Fam) day trip as part of the St. Maarten Fly-in Travel Agent Event. This initiative aimed to showcase the beauty and hospitality of neighboring islands and was designed to highlight the island-hopping potential while vacationing in St. Maarten.

