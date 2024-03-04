Securing St Maarten’s access to Global Financial Markets. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— St Maarten is being evaluated by CFATF in September 2024 to see if it's following rules against money laundering and terrorism financing. A positive evaluation is important for the country's reputation and economy. Compliance is necessary for financial entities to avoid higher costs and disruptions in international transactions.

To support (non) financial institutions in their preparations for this evaluation, Compliance Caribbean is organizing several training sessions scheduled for March 13-15 in St Maarten.

These trainings aim to provide comprehensive guidance and insights into the compliance measures necessary, to meet CFATF standards.

On March 13th a 4-hour Advanced compliance training is organized on the topic of KYC, AML/CFT/CFP for (non) financial institutions. A 3-hour masterclass on the importance of integrity management takes place on March 14th. On March 15th we conclude with a 4-hour session for everyone interested in learning the basics of Compliance. For more information and registration please go to https://compliance-academy.corsizio.com/

The masterclass has free registration for SHTA members; non-members pay a small fee.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44773-securing-st-maarten-s-access-to-global-financial-markets.html