SEDC celebrates Global Entrepreneurship Week 2023. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— In observance of Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW), 2023, the St. Maarten Entrepreneurship Development Center Foundation (SEDC) is excited to announce its participation in this worldwide celebration of entrepreneurship. This year, GEW will be observed from November 13th to 19th, uniting people across 170 countries to inspire and empower entrepreneurs, fostering economic growth and innovation.

Under the theme "Breaking Barriers," the SEDC is gearing up for a week of activities designed to celebrate and empower entrepreneurs and the wider community. The goal is to reach not only seasoned business owners but also individuals who may face structural barriers or have never contemplated launching a startup. SEDC firmly believes that every successful business has its origins in overcoming numerous obstacles and staying committed to turning visions into reality.

The SEDC has taken a significant step by registering the center on the Global Entrepreneurship Network and has officially added the SEDC GEW activities to the global platform, as a means of creating opportunities for local entrepreneurs to connect with collaborators, mentors, and potential investors from around the world.

The GEW events and activities planned by SEDC during this week offer a dedicated platform for stimulating local entrepreneurs and business owners, ultimately contributing to the overall development of the entrepreneurship sector in Sint Maarten.

Through panel discussions, virtual as well as in person, networking events, and competitions, participants will gain valuable insights, skills, and connections necessary for navigating the world of entrepreneurship. Simultaneously, they will get the opportunity to showcase their business on the SEDC and their partners social media platforms

SEDC’s participation at the NESC EXPO at the Belair Community Center November 15th from 9.0AM to 4.00PM will allow members of the community at large as well as aspiring entrepreneurs and established business owners to visit team members of the SEDC. The culmination of the week is an in-person Panel discussion “Breaking Barriers” at the Paradise Hall, from 4PM to 6PM.

About St. Maarten Entreprenership Development Foundation: Endorsed by the Ministry of TEATT, the SEDC is dedicated to fostering economic growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in Sint Maarten. SEDC is committed to playing a pivotal role in shaping Sint Maarten's socio-economic future, fostering a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem and participate in celebrating and fostering entrepreneurship in Sint Maarten.

SEDC provides support and resources to local businesses and entrepreneurs by helping them to thrive.

For more information and to stay updated on the SEDC's GEW activities, contact us at 721 556 5653.

