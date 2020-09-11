Senate Elections. | SMN News

The 2 Senators renewal will take place on Sunday, September 27, 2020, for the communities of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin.

This poll is of a majority type and only concerns large voters. Parliamentarians and territorial advisers in each community are considered.

For the Saint-Barthélemy community, the great voters are Mrs. Claire GUION-FIRMIN, deputy, Mr. Michel MAGRAS, outgoing Senator, Mr. Bruno MAGRAS, President of the territorial council, and the 18 territorial advisors.

For the community of Saint-Martin, the great voters are Mrs. Claire GUION-FIRMIN, deputy, Mr. Guillaume ARNELL, the outgoing senator, Mr. Daniel GIBBS, President of the territorial council, and the 22 territorial advisors.

