SER advises on introduction of deposit guarantee system in Curaçao. | SMN NEWS

WILLEMSTAD:— The Social and Economic Council (SER) of Curaçao issued an advisory opinion on the introduction of a deposit guarantee system in Curaçao. This advice was requested by the Minister of Finance of the leeward island and relates to the implementation of Article 39 of the National Ordinance on the Supervision of Banking and Credit Institutions.

The SER applied a careful research process in order to arrive at this advisory opinion. This process included a literature review and a study of similar systems in the region and internationally. Important insights were also gained from discussions with relevant stakeholders, including the minister himself, experts in the banking and credit sectors, and other financial experts.

