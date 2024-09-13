SER and Cft discuss socioeconomic and financial challenges. | SMN NEWS

Willemstad:—The Social and Economic Council (SER) of Curaçao and the Board for Financial Supervision (Cft) held a constructive meeting on Wednesday, September 11, to address the socio-economic and financial challenges facing Curaçao. Central to the discussions was the need for structural reforms tailored to the island’s specific local context and the importance of maintaining budgetary discipline. Both organizations underscored the significance of balanced economic growth and robust public finances. It was agreed that the fruitful collaboration would continue to contribute to the socio-economic and fiscal stability of the island.

On the photo, from left to right:

Mr. Raúl Henríquez, Mr. Johannes Franciscus Hoogervorst, member of the College on behalf of the Netherlands, Ms. Julisa Frans, member of the College on behalf of St. Maarten, Mr. John Jacobs, Ms. Lidewijde Ongering chairman of the Cft and Mr. Han van Midden, secretary of the Cft.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45999-ser-and-cft-discuss-socioeconomic-and-financial-challenges.html