SER Chairman Mr.Harlec Doran meets with newly appointed board members of the Social Economic Council the St. Maarten Small Properties Association. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— SER Chairman Mr.Harlec Doran invited newly appointed SER board representatives to the St.Maarten Small Properties Association ( SMSPA) on October 18, 2024, to an open and meaningful dialogue. The meeting focused on key matters concerning the role of SER and SMSPA as an employers representative.

" Our association is extremely grateful to be a part of this distinguished board of directors for the very first time. This opportunity will allow us to discuss all important crucial matters affecting our social and economic development." Ms.Nzinga Lake, President SMSPA.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46260-ser-chairman-mr-harlec-doran-meets-with-newly-appointed-board-members-of-the-social-economic-council-the-st-maarten-small-properties-association.html