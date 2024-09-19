SER Curaçao presents a report on healthcare reform. | SMN NEWS

Willemstad:— The Social and Economic Council (SER) of Curaçao delivered a comprehensive advisory report today to the Minister of Health, Environment and Nature (GMN). The report delves into the proposed reforms outlined in the draft national regulation of the market in health care, aimed at improving efficiency and restructuring the financing of Curaçao’s healthcare system.

A significant component of the draft bill includes the recommendation to assign oversight responsibilities to the Regulatory Authority Curaçao (RAC), previously known as the Telecommunications & Postal Bureau (BT&P). Under this proposal, the RAC would monitor compliance with healthcare quality standards, marking a shift toward more centralized and consistent regulation across the sector.

The SER expresses hope that its recommendations will play a crucial role in shaping upcoming decisions surrounding healthcare reforms, as the island nation seeks to balance cost efficiency with accessible, high-quality medical services for all citizens.

