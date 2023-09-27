SER Curaçao raises flag for sustainable development goals. | SMN NEWS

WILLEMSTAD:— With the hoisting of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) flag in front of its office on Ansinghstraat in Willemstad, the Social and Economic Council (SER) of Curaçao once again emphasizes its commitment to a responsible and sustainable future. This annual ceremonial act, which has now become an established tradition, emphasizes the importance of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals as formulated by the United Nations.

Raising the flag is more than a symbolic act; it marks the integrated approach of the SER to give these global goals a prominent place in its advice to the Government and Parliament of Curaçao. This ethical and strategic commitment reflects the importance of a coherent policy that addresses economic as well as social and environmental dimensions.

At a time when the world is grappling with diverse challenges ranging from economic instability and social inequality to climate change, the Sustainable Development Goals provide an ethical and practical framework for policymakers. The raising of the flag serves as a permanent reminder of this shared responsibility and ambition.

