SER Curaçao’s advice on amendment of Island ordinance on public housing. | SMN NEWS

Willemstad:— The Social-Economic Council (SER) of Curaçao issued advice today to the Parliament regarding the initiative draft national ordinance amending the Island Ordinance on the acquisition by ownership of public housing Curaçao (A.B. 1962 no.13). This advice responds to a request from members of the PAR fraction in Parliament.

The proposed draft seeks to significantly change the current ordinance by removing the annual inflation rate that increases the sales price of public housing. This change aims to create a more accessible route to homeownership for less affluent citizens, supporting broader goals of social justice and economic stability.

The initiative draft was submitted following Article 77 of the Constitution of Curaçao, which grants Parliament the right to propose draft national regulations to the government. The SER carefully assessed this request, considering legal, social, and economic aspects to ensure a positive impact on society.

According to the proposers of the initiative bill, home ownership contributes to economic stability and the strengthening of social structures. It promotes personal wealth and community involvement. International treaties, such as the International Declaration of Human Rights and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), underscore the importance of adequate housing as a basic human right. According to the PAR fraction, implementing mechanisms that encourage housing sales without disrupting the housing market is critical.

The SER of Curaçao assessed the bill from a socioeconomic perspective, evaluating potential benefits, risks, and challenges.

