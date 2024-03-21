SER provides urgent advice for the implementation UBO register in Curaçao. | SMN NEWS

Willemstad:— At the request of Finance Minister Mr. Drs. Javier Silvania, the Social and Economic Council (SER) of Curaçao yesterday issued urgent advice on the draft of the national decree for implementing the UBO register in Curaçao. This register, crucial in the fight against financial and economic crime, aims to increase transparency by identifying and registering Ultimate Beneficial Owners (UBOs) of legal entities and similar entities on the island.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44873-ser-provides-urgent-advice-for-the-implementation-ubo-register-in-curacao.html