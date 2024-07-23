SER Represented at UN High-Level Political Forum. | SMN NEWS

Willemstad:— The Social and Economic Council (SER) of Curaçao participated in the High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) from July 15 to 18. This forum began a week earlier at the United Nations headquarters in New York. In its capacity as the chair of the International Association of Economic and Social Councils and Similar Institutions (AICESIS), the SER of Curaçao was present at this event.

The HLPF 2024 focused on "Reinforcing the 2030 Agenda and Eradicating Poverty in Times of Multiple Crises: The Effective Delivery of Sustainable, Resilient, and Innovative Solutions." Throughout the forum, thematic evaluations were conducted on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 1 (No Poverty), 2 (Zero Hunger), 13 (Climate Action), 16 (Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions), and 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

During the forum, AICESIS emphasized the need for more specific and measurable targets for each SDG. Despite the good intentions of many countries, progress has been slow due to factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic, lack of financial resources, conflicts, climate change, and natural disasters. Only 17% of the sustainable development goals are on track.

AICESIS also highlighted the importance of the outcomes of the 2023 SDG summit, which called for an annual investment of $500 billion by developed countries to bridge the financing gap. There was a strong call for enhanced multilateral cooperation and the involvement of all stakeholders, including civil society organizations and youth.

Concrete action plans are necessary, including more specific and measurable goals for each SDG, clear pathways and milestones for achieving these goals, and mechanisms for monitoring and accountability. Partnerships between governments, businesses, and civil society organizations, knowledge sharing and the exchange of best practices between countries, and the mobilization of resources to support developing countries are essential.

AICESIS was represented at the HLPF by the Curaçaoan chairmanship, the secretary-general of AICESIS, and the permanent representative of AICESIS to ECOSOC.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45683-ser-represented-at-un-high-level-political-forum.html