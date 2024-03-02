Serious Hit-and-Run Incident on February 29, 2024. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Traffic Department of the St. Maarten Police Force is actively investigating a serious hit-and-run incident that occurred on February 29th, 2024, at approximately 22:45 local time. At the mentioned time, Police Central Dispatch received multiple distress calls reporting a female victim lying in the middle of the road at the Crossing of Welfare Road and Welfare Drive in Cole Bay. According to witnesses, the victim was allegedly struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene immediately after the incident.

