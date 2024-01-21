Serious Three-Vehicle Accident on Bishop Hill Road – Police Urges Vigilance on Wet Roads. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On Saturday, January 20th, 2024, at approximately 10:40 am, the Sint Maarten Police Force responded to multiple calls reporting a serious three-vehicle accident on Bishop Hill Road near the Bird Farm. The involved vehicles are identified as a Gold Mitsubishi Lancer, a Black Nissan TIDA, and a Gray BMW. The incident occurred because of a collision between the Mitsubishi Lancer and the Nissan TIDA, leading to the TIDA flipping on its side and subsequently colliding with the parked BMW.

