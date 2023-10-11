SER’s insightful working visit to RdK underscores shift toward sustainability and its potential economic impact. | SMN NEWS

WILLIAMSBURG:— A delegation from the Social Economic Council (SER) of Curaçao conducted a working visit to the Refineria di Korsou (RdK) on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. The SER delegation was led by Mr. John Jacobs, Acting President, and drs. R.J. Henriquez, Director/General Secretary. They were accompanied by a number of council members and advisers. Representing RdK were Mr. Patrick Newton, Interim Director, and Ms. Jessica Russel-Lucasius, Manager of the Asset Management Organization.

RdK, which owns the Isla refinery, is responsible for the site's redevelopment and leasing. The visit began with a comprehensive presentation outlining RdK's short- and long-term strategic plans. Particular emphasis was placed on the impending restart of the refinery and the broader transition toward renewable energy. Other focal points of the presentation included territorial redevelopment and environmental remediation strategies.

The presentation also addressed the prospective contributions of these initiatives to the local economy and society. Both parties found the working visit highly constructive and are optimistic about the impact of their collaborative efforts on Curaçao’s socio-economic landscape. This visit stems from a recently submitted request for advice concerning an impending air quality requirements bill, as well as from previous engagements with RdK and CRU (Curaçao Refinery Utilities N.V.).

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44005-ser-s-insightful-working-visit-to-rdk-underscores-shift-toward-sustainability-and-its-potential-economic-impact.html