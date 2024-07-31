Several persons injured by Lightning Strike on Boardwalk. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) and local ambulance services responded to an emergency call at approximately 1:15 PM today following reports of multiple injuries resulting from a lightning strike on the Philipsburg Boardwalk.

Upon arrival, first responders discovered that five persons, including tourists, had been struck by lightning during the severe weather conditions. Medical attention was immediately provided at the scene. Three of the injured victims were assessed to have sustained serious injuries and were promptly transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center for further treatment. The other two sustained only minor injuries that did not necessitate hospitalization.

KPSM urges the general public to exercise extreme caution during this period of inclement weather, particularly when lightning activity is significant. It is imperative to seek shelter indoors and avoid open spaces to minimize the risk of lightning strikes.

Our thoughts and sympathies are with the injured and their families during this challenging time. We will continue to monitor their conditions and provide the necessary support.

For further updates and safety information, please stay tuned to local news channels and adhere to the advisories issued by the Sint Maarten Meteorological Department.

KPSM Press Release

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45749-several-persons-injured-by-lightning-strike-on-boardwalk.html