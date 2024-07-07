Shirley Hilaire: Championing Entrepreneurship, Social Justice. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Shirley Hilaire, the #13 candidate on the United People's Party (UPP) slate for the upcoming snap election, is making waves with her strong advocacy for entrepreneurship and social justice. With a decade-long commitment to community service and a political science and business administration background, Hilaire embodies the UPP's ideals and philosophy of economic diversity and strong social development programs.

Hilaire's journey in public service spans 13 years, during which she has been actively involved in various organizations on both sides of the island. Her empathy and dedication to the well-being of Sint Maarten's citizens are evident in her work, notably as the founder of the Together We Can Foundation SX. This foundation supports those in need, including seniors and single mothers, and is a testament to her hands-on approach to humanitarian work.

A mother of two highly academic sons, Hilaire's commitment to education and family values runs deep. Her professional journey includes six years of experience in the Parliament of Sint Maarten, where she developed a keen interest in politics and public service. "Even when not in power, I voiced my complaints and made recommendations to both the opposition and allies," Hilaire said. "I do not believe in sitting idle and watching wrong done to my community."

Her decision to join the UPP was driven by her belief in the need for qualified and competent representatives. "We must elect competent individuals and not the same mediocre politicians expecting different results. It's time for a change. Our people deserve better, and I see that potential within the United People's Party," she asserted.

Hilaire's passion for social justice, environmental sustainability, and economic fairness aligns perfectly with the UPP's platform. "We need to fight for the people, our country's future, and for a fair economy where everyone can be successful," Hilaire emphasized. Her recent involvement with the Bhota Foundation, representing homeowners and tenants under the housing foundation, highlights her commitment to addressing housing issues and advocating for those who feel unheard.

With over 7,500 residents on the waiting list for housing and numerous daily complaints from citizens, Hilaire pledges to be a voice for the people. "As your humanitarian candidate, I promise to represent you and fight for your rights," she declared. Her slogan, "Standing together to make a difference," encapsulates her dedication to public service.

Contact: Shirley Hilaire for further information:

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Phone: +1 (721) 524-5531

Website: www.shirleyhilaire.sx

Facebook: Shirley Hilaire

