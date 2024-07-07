Shooting in Dutch Quarter, Police seeks community assistance. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— In the early hours of July 06, 2024, at approximately 02:30 AM, the police dispatcher received a report of a shooting in the Dutch Quarter area. A male in his twenties received a gunshot wound.

He was transported to the St. Maarten Medical Center, where he is currently receiving treatment for his injury. His condition has been listed as serious but stable.

