Shooting Incident in Cay Bay Area. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Police Force is stating a shooting incident that occurred in the early hours of Thursday, April 4th, 2024, at approximately 03:00 AM in the Cay Bay area. Personnel of KPSM received a report from the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) emergency department indicating that a female victim had self-transported to the hospital seeking assistance after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds.

