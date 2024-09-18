Shooting Incident in St. Peters Under Investigation. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is investigating a shooting in the St. Peters area on Tuesday, September 17, 2024. At approximately 6:30 PM, Central Police Dispatch received a report of a shooting in the area. Shortly after that, a male victim was brought to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) with a gunshot wound to his leg.

