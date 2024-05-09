Shooting Incident Near Simpson Bay Nightclub. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— At approximately 2:00 am on Thursday, May 9th, 2024, a shooting incident occurred near a nightclub situated close to the Simpson Bay Police Sub-station. Central Police Dispatch received multiple calls reporting a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower extremities. Several police patrols, ambulances, and detectives were swiftly dispatched to the scene.
