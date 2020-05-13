SHTA Worried About Consumer GEBE Billing on the Rise. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA) is concerned that during the lockdown of the past months, GEBE tariffs seemingly have gone up for consumers. While the common expectation was that the reduced fuel clause and the situation of the country would lead to a decrease in charges. The combined 2-months invoicing has pushed most consumers into higher Utility Tariffs, thereby offsetting any possible savings for them and causing, in fact, a higher bill.

As more people have stayed home during the pandemic lockdown, many individual consumers will be faced with a higher usage GEBE bill

