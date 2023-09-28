Silent Reef Keepers: The Fight to Save the Caribbean Reef Shark. | SMN NEWS

BONAIRE:— The Kingdom of the Netherlands will ask for increased protection for the Caribbean reef shark during next month’s Conference of Parties for the Cartagena Convention (COPs) on Aruba. Caribbean reef sharks play a critical role in maintaining a healthy reef ecosystem and building resilience within the oceans. This increased protection is critical for ensuring a sustainable future for this iconic species.

