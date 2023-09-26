Sint Maarten Chief of Police Joins Dutch Caribbean Counterparts at the International Drug Enforcement Conference (IDEC) in Jamaica. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Chief of Police C. John representing the Sint Maarten Police Force, together with the other Chiefs of Police of the Dutch Caribbean and other countries recently participated in the Annual International Drug Enforcement Conference (IDEC), held in Kingston, Jamaica, during the week of September 18, 2023. The conference convened high-ranking law enforcement officials and experts from around the world, with the theme centered around "Disrupting Transnational Criminal Organizations and their Supply Chains."

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43897-sint-maarten-chief-of-police-joins-dutch-caribbean-counterparts-at-the-international-drug-enforcement-conference-idec-in-jamaica.html