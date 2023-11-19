Sint Maarten Extends Commitment to the Rights of the Child and Congratulates Youth Achievements. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Today, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sport is pleased to announce the extension of the Memorandum of Understanding

(MOU) dedicated to the rights of the child. The MOU initially signed on the 31st of October 2023, underscores the government's unwavering commitment

to the well-being, protection, and empowerment of every child in Sint Maarten.

The extension of the MOU reflects the government's dedication to fostering an environment where the rights of every child are prioritized and preserved.

By renewing this commitment, the Ministry aims to continue building a Sint Maarten where children can grow, learn, and dream without fear or hindrance.

In a statement, drs. Rodolphe E. Samuel, the Minister of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sport, emphasized the significance of this extension. "Our

commitment to the rights of the child is at the core of our mission. By extending the MOU, we reaffirm our dedication to creating a nurturing environment where every child can thrive and reach their full potential."

Furthermore, the Minister took the opportunity to extend heartfelt congratulations to the youth of Sint Maarten. "The energy, passion, and

resilience of our youth are commendable. We celebrate your accomplishments and encourage you to continue striving for excellence in education, culture,

and sports. You are the driving force behind positive changes in our community."

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44293-sint-maarten-extends-commitment-to-the-rights-of-the-child-and-congratulates-youth-achievements.html