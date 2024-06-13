Sint Maarten Flag to be Hosted on Cole Bay Hill for Flag Day. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport Lyndon Lewis was very happy on Wednesday that efficient teamwork led to the hoisting of the St. Maarten flag on Cole Bay Hill, affectionately also known as the Bell's Lookout or Harold Jack. The cooperation of the Royal Dutch Marechaussee was essential in getting the flag up as they had the manpower, training, and equipment. They were assisted by the VKS and personnel of the government's facility services department. The flag pole remains problematic as it is not ideal for its purpose and is missing some elements. The Minister said there are plans to address this issue once and for all, but for now, he is happy that the flag is up in time for Flag Day 2024 on Thursday, June 13th. The flag project was the brainchild of former Minister and current MP Christophe Emmanuel.

