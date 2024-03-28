Sint Maarten Library encourages Patron to return Outstanding Books. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Library is thrilled to introduce the first grace period of 2024, designed to welcome back overdue and damaged books from our valued patrons, whether slightly damaged or several months or years overdue, to any of the library’s locations during regular operating hours. From Tuesday, April 2, 2024, until Tuesday, April 30, 2024, the library urges all patrons to return their outstanding materials, irrespective of the condition or duration of overdue items.

The library invites the public to visit three locations: the Philipsburg location, open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, including the lunch period; and the branch locations in Cay Hill and Belvedere, open from 2:30 pm to 6:00 pm.

We aim to ensure our collections remain accessible to everyone in our community. By returning overdue or damaged books, patrons help ensure these resources remain available.

During this amnesty period, no questions will be asked, and no fines or penalties will be applied to the overdue items.

For more information, please contact the Sint Maarten Library at +1721-542-2970 or visit our website at www.library.sx. You can also reach us through our social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44925-sint-maarten-library-encourages-patron-to-return-outstanding-books.html