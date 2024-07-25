Sint Maarten Library facilitates educational excursion engaging in the value of sharing. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— During summertime, students can learn new concepts or reinforce what they have learned during the school terms. The Sint Maarten Library joined the Creative Learning Disney Camp, incorporating the "Anything Disney" theme to teach children the importance of sharing.

The Sint Maarten Library welcomed 26 children, ages 2 to 10, and began briefly introducing library services, explaining the relationship between the library and its young users. The children enjoyed a personalized tour based on age- age-appropriate collections, followed by a short YouTube clip of Sesame Street’s “Cookie Monster at the Library,” which humorously entertained and educated the young audience on proper library behavior.

The Disney Campers were divided into three age groups, each participating in a reading promotional session featuring a book focused on the theme of "Sharing."

St. Dominic Community Based Learning student Jada Benfield read to group I, consisting of ten youngsters ages 2 to 6, from Mercer Mayer's book ME TOO! This heartwarming picture book celebrates the value of sharing. Following the reading, the children engaged in a hands-on painting activity, using a shared white poster to display their innocence in a collaborative art piece that reflected their sharing abilities.

Group II. Seven children, ages 7 to 8, listen to Katie Daynes's retold Russian folk tale “The Enormous Turnip.” This story illustrates the importance of teamwork and unity, as all the characters work together to achieve their goal. The children created their masterpiece using a green poster, incorporating green, white, and yellow to symbolize hope, happiness, innocence, and teamwork.

Group III. Nine children, aged 9 to 10, listened to Mariam Laundry's story “I CAN: Make A Difference,” read by the children and youth librarian Mariland Powell. The children received a yellow poster decorated with poems, quotes, and glitter to highlight their youthfulness, optimism, and happiness, displaying the difference that sharing can make.

Additionally, all the children watched a complementary YouTube video clip of “All dogs go to Heaven: What’s yours is mine” and coloring pages related to the theme of sharing.

This initiative underscores the Sint Maarten Library’s commitment to fostering literacy and providing educational experiences for the community.

