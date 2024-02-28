Sint Maarten Library kickstarts March 1st 2024 with free membership for teenagers. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— In its effort to promote literacy, the Sint Maarten Library has dedicated itself to making knowledge and information accessible by extending its membership drive to everyone under the age of 18, as studies have shown that teenagers still read quite a lot; however, a clear decline has been observed

over time. Effective March 1st, 2024, we will offer free membership to teenagers.

The author of Dr. Seuss, Theodore Seuss Geisel, in his wonderful book “I Can Read with My Eyes Shut!” Once said “The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn the more places you’ll go”.

Recognizing the challenges faced by teenagers, we have decided to encourage reading among young people. No longer will youngsters encounter contributions as a barrier to obtaining books. To acquire a complimentary membership card, simply visit any of our locations and enroll as a cardholder. This card grants you access to borrow materials from all our collections.

With three convenient locations, Philipsburg, Cay Hill, and Belvedere, flexible opening hours, and access to partnerships with leading digital libraries – digital platforms Overdrive Libby App and the Royal Library of the Netherlands – KB, where we offer an extensive selection of eBooks in various

languages, teenagers will indulge in their reading pleasure at their preferred site.

We are also excited to announce that more eBooks will be added to our digital collection shortly, ensuring that teenagers have access to a vast array of age-appropriate reading material whether for pleasure or educational purposes catering to their needs.

As part of the reading promotion effort, the Sint Maarten Library is encouraging the school coordinators to reach out to explore potential opportunities for collaboration, discussion, and engagement. Connections with schools are to create a vibrant reading culture that empowers young minds and enriches their educational experiences.

For more information, please contact Librarian Maryland Powell

or Daniel Helligar

. Together, we can cultivate a positive reading environment that nurtures curiosity and inspires creativity among students.

With the launch of this initiative offering free membership and a diverse range of reading promotions, the Sint Maarten Library aims to create a positive reading environment that inspires teenagers to explore the boundless possibilities that literature has to offer.

