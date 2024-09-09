Sint Maarten Library’s message for 2024 International Literacy Day: “Read Anytime, Read Anywhere, Anyplace. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:—In celebration of International Literacy Day, the Sint Maarten Library is proud to champion the importance of reading. We are offering valuable tips in the captioned brochure for parents, teachers, educators, and childcare providers.

This day serves as a crucial reminder to focus on literacy needs, and libraries worldwide are at the forefront of this mission. The Sint Maarten Library remains dedicated to making a positive impact in our community.

We provide access to a wide range of books and deliver effective programs that enrich the lives of children and support those who guide them on their educational journeys.

As a friendly reminder, our library doors are always open to promote literacy and encourage lifelong learning for all ages. We also offer free library cards to children of all ages, fostering a love for reading from an early age.

We invite you to visit the library and pick up your personal copy of our brochure, which offers valuable tips for parents, teachers, educators, and childcare providers.

Additionally, visit us on our website, www.library.sx, and on all our social media platforms to stay updated on upcoming programs and events at the Sint Maarten Library.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45965-sint-maarten-library-s-message-for-2024-international-literacy-day-read-anytime-read-anywhere-anyplace.html