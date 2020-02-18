Sint Maarten Lions Club hosts District Governor. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Lions Club welcomes the District Governor of District 60B Lion Denise Forrest PMJF to the friendly island. She arrived on the island on Monday evening and will be here until Wednesday morning when she departs for St. Eustatius and Saba and after continues her visits to the various clubs in this area.

As is customary within the Lions Club organization, the District Governor, visits all the clubs in the region for an audit Meeting and also meets, interacts and engage with club members about Lionism in general.

The club has planned several activities for District

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33955-sint-maarten-lions-club-hosts-district-governor.html