Sint Maarten Lions Club Sight Project. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— In response to the growing need for glasses, the Sint Maarten Lions Club did a follow-up, Sight Project was held from January 17–19, 2024, 153 people in total were able to receive this care, with a focus on a range of students from various schools, teachers, and seniors who were given the chance to have their eyes examined. The Sint Maarten Lions Club members were thrilled to carry out this project to assist even more students who may have visual impairments.

Lion Felix Richard, the president of the Sint Maarten Lions Club, commended his members for their commitment. "Kindness to Others is Service to Ourselves" is this year's club theme, which Lion Felix Richards continued to champion. He stated that helping those in need is at the heart of the club. The club also wants to share its findings to raise awareness of this expanding need and keep helping where it can. The VOSH team, Nurse Ruby, and Nurse Emma, as well as the Sint Maarten Lions Club, would like to thank them for helping to make this project a success.

The Sint Maarten Lions Club extends its gratitude and appreciation to the entire community, participating schools, VOSH Ohio, Belair Beach Hotel, Elle Si Belle Transport, MotorWorld, MECYS -Inspection for their support and success while we continue to carry out our mission, one project at a time.

