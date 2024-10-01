Sint Maarten Marks Alzheimer’s Awareness Month with Engaging Activities and Workshops. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— In a powerful display of dedication to raising awareness for Alzheimer’s disease, the White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF), in collaboration with the Henry Ostiana Foundation and the Ministry of VSA, organized a series of impactful events throughout September 2024. These activities, held in observance of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, aimed to increase understanding of the disease and its effects on individuals, families, and caregivers in Sint Maarten.

