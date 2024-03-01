Sint Maarten Police Force Addresses Concerns Amidst Circulated Social Media Video. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is aware of a recent video circulating on social media platforms depicting a female, likely from one of the neighboring islands, making violent and threatening statements concerning her family's safety allegedly due to incidents involving school fights here on Sint Maarten.

