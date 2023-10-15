Sint Maarten Police Force Addresses Recent Incidents Involving Minors. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is deeply concerned about several recent in incidents involving minors in our community. On the evening of October 12th, 2023, around 20:00 pm, Central Dispatch received several distressing calls reporting a group of young boys engaged in destructive behavior, throwing rocks and causing damage to a hotel located on Bush Road and other businesses in the area.

