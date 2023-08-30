Sint Maarten Police Force Addresses Recent School Fights and Urges Parental Responsibility for the School Year 2023/2024. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Police Force Sint Maarten is deeply concerned by the recent incidents of school fights that have emerged at the outset of the 2023/2024 school year. Ensuring the safety and security of our youth remains KPSM's utmost priority. While we continue to dedicate our efforts to protecting and educating the students within our community, KPSM firmly believes that parents and guardians play an indispensable role in curbing this distressing phenomenon.

