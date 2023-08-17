Sint Maarten Police Force and VROMI Ministry Address Abandoned Vehicles in Philipsburg Area. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— In an effort to maintain the safety, and functionality of public spaces within the Philipsburg area, the Sint Maarten Police Force in collaboration with the Ministry of VROMI (Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure) wishes to draw the attention of the public to the issue of abandoned vehicles left in public parking lots.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43599-sint-maarten-police-force-and-vromi-ministry-address-abandoned-vehicles-in-philipsburg-area.html