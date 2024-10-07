Sint Maarten Police Force Arrests Customs Officer in Ongoing Criminal Investigation. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM), in close cooperation with the National Detective Agency (Landsrecherche), has executed the arrest of a customs officer in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation. The arrest was carried out on the morning of Monday, October 7th, 2024, in the Cole Bay area. The suspect, identified by the initials M.G.R. (McLain Richardson), is alleged to be involved in a criminal organization, abuse of official position, and the exportation of narcotics.

