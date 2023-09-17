Sint Maarten Police Force Celebrates the Remarkable Career of Miss Deborah Ann Rombley. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) would like to announce the well-deserved retirement of one of its longest-serving and most employees, Miss Deborah Ann Rombley. With a remarkable career spanning 43 years and six months, Miss Rombley has been an invaluable member of this organization.

