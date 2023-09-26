Sint Maarten Police Force Collaborates with Caribbean Eagles and Riders on Two Motorcycle to Promote Child Safety with Helmet Donation Campaign. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— In a united effort to enhance road safety and awareness, the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) has joined forces with the “Caribbean Eagles” and “Riders on Two” Motorcycle clubs to donate motorcycle helmets to children whose parents transport them on motorcycles without proper safety gear. This collaborative initiative aims to educate the community about the critical importance of wearing helmets while riding on the road, emphasizing the potential consequences of neglecting this vital safety measure.

