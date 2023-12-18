Sint Maarten Police Force Elevates Personnel Training in Collaboration with Dutch Caribbean Police Chiefs, Acknowledges International Support. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— In alignment with the visionary goals set forth by the Chief of Police of Sint Maarten, and in collaboration with counterparts across the Dutch Caribbean, a prepared training plan was put in motion on other to enhance the skill set and expertise of police personnel. The initiative, funded by the "Association of Chiefs of Police of the Dutch Caribbean," aims to collectively elevate the capabilities of the diverse police forces.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44462-sint-maarten-police-force-elevates-personnel-training-in-collaboration-with-dutch-caribbean-police-chiefs-acknowledges-international-support.html