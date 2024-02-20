Sint Maarten Police Force Embarks on Innovative Community Policing Training With Regional Collaboration. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— In collaboration with other Dutch Caribbean islands that are committed to advancing community policing, The Sint Maarten Police Force announces the continuation of a training program designed to bolster the capabilities of a select group of community police officers dedicated to enhancing public safety and fostering community relations.

