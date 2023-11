PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Police Force is currently investigating a series of coordinated armed robberies that took place on the evening of November 16, 2023, in the Well Road area of Cole Bay.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44275-sint-maarten-police-force-investigates-coordinated-armed-robberies-in-cole-bay.html