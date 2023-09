PHILIPSBURG:—The Sint Maarten Police Force is currently investigating two armed robberies that occurred on the evening of September 25th, 2023, at approximately 07:40 PM. These two incidents took place in close proximity to the intersections of Crossing Well Road and Wellington Road in Cole Bay.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43906-sint-maarten-police-force-investigating-two-armed-robberies-in-cole-bay.html