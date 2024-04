PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Police Force is gearing up for the anticipated Carnival Grand Parade scheduled to take place on Tuesday, April 30th, 2024. The parade will kick off at 10:00 AM, commencing from the entrance of St. John's Estate along L.B. Scott Road and culminating at the Festival Village on Soualiga Road.

