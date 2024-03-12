Sint Maarten Police Force Issues Safety Advisory for Causeway Jump-Up Carnival Event. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is issuing a safety advisory ahead of the upcoming Causeway Jump-Up Carnival event scheduled for Saturday, March 16th, 2024, commencing at 08:00 PM. The police are urging the public to adhere strictly to safety and security regulations and to be mindful of changes implemented to ensure the smooth flow of traffic during the festivities.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44815-sint-maarten-police-force-issues-safety-advisory-for-causeway-jump-up-carnival-event.html